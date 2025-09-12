Unexplained burglaries in Baltimore prompts safety meeting, police request publics help

The Baltimore Police Department's Western District, along with neighbors living in the Bolton Hill neighborhood, is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in multiple burglaries.

Small but mighty — words Jim Prost uses to describe his dog Chester and the place he's called home for more than 20 years.

"Everybody's pretty vigilant and watches out for everybody," said James 'Jim' Prost, the chair of the Bolton Hill Neighborhood Association's Safety and Security Committee.

Prost told WJZ's Janay Reece they've been navigating another slight tick in crime.

"There's been break-ins, but nothing's really been taken. So, I don't know what the burglar is looking for," Prost said.

According to data from Baltimore City police, there've been 24 burglaries in the Bolton Hill area so far this year. Prost explained that the recent spike has left many of his neighbors confused.

"Or if they're looking for something in particular. I don't, I don't know. I have pretty good contact with the police in the Western District," said Prost. "It could be drugs. It could be looking for guns. Who knows?"

Baltimore police confirmed with WJZ on Friday that the most recent burglary happened at a home in the 100 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Wednesday, at 10:58 PM. Detectives say they don't know if any items were taken, but they did see damage to a door frame and a 3rd-floor window.

Police said they're actively looking for a man in connection with the burglaries.

"There's been stuff like money and cell phones just in the house, and why they didn't take it. Who knows," said Prost.

Prost said his neighbors will continue their work to make their community safer by fixing lighting issues in alleys and keeping an eye out for each other.

"One of the things we want to do is put more lights in the alleys. The break-ins often come from the alleyways," Prost explained. "The alleyways do not have that much light."

The Bolton Hill Neighborhood Association's Safety and Security Committee says they do plan to meet with their neighbors on Wednesday, September 17, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at the Brown Memorial Church (Lafayette Street entrance) to discuss their safety concerns, and also figure out how they're going to distribute more safety lights across the neighborhood.