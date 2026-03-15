UMBC to play Howard in NCAA Tournament First Four, with winner playing Michigan

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County will play Howard in the First Four play-in game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, with the winner taking on No. 1 seed Michigan on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

The Retrievers, the winners of the America East Conference, were selected as a 16-seed and will play an opening round game against Howard on Tuesday, March 17, in Dayton, Ohio.

The winner of that game will play Michigan, the Big Ten regular-season champion.

How did UMBC get here?

UMBC (24-8, 14-2 America East) earned the top seed in the America East Tournament, which allowed it to play on its homecourt.

The Retrievers defeated Vermont, 74-59, after finishing Saturday's championship game on a 28-10 run.

D.J. Armstrong Jr., the son of former NBA veteran Darrell Armstrong, was named the America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, after pouring in 33 points in the championship game.

Ace Valentine chipped in 13 points, Josh Odunowo added 8 and Jose Roberto Tanchyn contributed 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Armstrong averages 13.2 points per game for UMBC this season. Teammate Jah'Likai posts 13.9 points per game. Valentine averages 12 points per game.

2018 tournament Cinderella

UMBC last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 when it became the first ever 16-seed to upset a No. 1 seed. The Retrievers dominated Virginia, en route to a 75-54 win in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UMBC claims bragging rights as one of two 16 seeds to defeat a top seed in the tournament's history.

In that historic game, Jarius Lyles led the Retrievers with 28 points, followed by Joe Sherburne's 14 and Arkel Lamar's 12 points and 10 rebounds.

UMBC then battled Kansas State tough before falling 50-43.