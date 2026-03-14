Armstrong scores career-high 33 points, UMBC returns to NCAA Tournament after 74-59 win over Vermont

DJ Armstrong buried seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points, leading top-seeded UMBC to a 74-59 victory over No. 2-seed Vermont in the championship game of the America East Playoffs on Saturday.

The Retrievers (24-8) will play in the NCAA Tournament for the third time and earned their first bid since 2018, when they famously became the first 16-seed to beat a No. 1 seed, upsetting Virginia 74-54.

Three 3-pointers by Armstrong, with the second one resulting in a four-point play, gave UMBC a 64-56 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Armstrong and Josh Odunowo then combined to go 10 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish off the win.

Armstrong made 9 of 11 shots overall and connected on 8 of 9 free throws. Ace Valentine scored 13 points and was 7 for 7 at the line. UMBC made 22 of 26 free throws.

TJ Long scored 17 points, and TJ Hurley and Gus Yalden each scored 11 for Vermont (22-12). The Catamounts made only 4 of 10 free throws.

A 3-pointer by Long gave Vermont a 17-12 lead with 9 1/2 minutes left in the first half, and the Catamounts led 23-22 with five minutes remaining. A three-point play by Armstrong put UMBC out front and opened a run in which he scored all eight of UMBC's points over the final three minutes of the half. The Retrievers led 30-28 at the break.

Vermont's last lead was 51-48 with seven minutes left in the second half.

The Retrievers finished 15-2 at home this season and went undefeated at home against America East opponents.

NCAA Tournament pairings will be announced on Sunday.

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