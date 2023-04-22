Watch CBS News
Crime

Uber passenger arrested in Baltimore County for allegedly assaulting his ride-share driver

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have arrested an Uber passenger who allegedly assaulted an Uber driver in Baltimore County on Friday, according to authorities.

Eduardo Castillo, 30, was charged second-degree assault, false imprisonment and drug charges after he reportedly verbally and physically abused the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Accent, troopers said.

The driver had to be taken by ambulance to Greater Baltimore Medical Center for possible exposure to controlled dangerous substances during the Uber ride, according to authorities.

The assault happened around 3:50 p.m., troopers said.

Investigators learned that the driver had picked up Castillo in York, Penn., and took him to several locations before driving him to Baltimore.

Castillo allegedly took the driver's cell phone from him several times during the trip and smoked an illegal substance in the front passenger seat, according to authorities.

Castillo also reportedly yelled at the driver and hit him in the head while he was driving, troopers said.

The driver was afraid that his life was in danger and sent a single text message to his mother, asking her to call for help, according to authorities.

 His mother called 911. That's when law enforcement officers began looking for the 2012 Hyundai Accent, troopers said.

They eventually found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on northbound I-83 near York Road, according to authorities.

Troopers found Castillo in the passenger seat exhibiting signs of drug impairment. They also found illegal drugs inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Castillo was taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center where he was seen by a district court commissioner and later released, troopers said.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

