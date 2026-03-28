U-Haul driver crashes into vacant East Baltimore Family Dollar store

A U-Haul truck crashed into a vacant Family Dollar store in East Baltimore, sending the driver to the hospital on Saturday, authorities said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said it responded to 2020 Harford Road just after 9:30 a.m. and saw the truck smashed into the side of the building.

The U-Haul driver was conscious and breathing at the scene, then taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.

According to Google Maps, the store was permanently closed sometime before the accident. The location is no longer listed on the Family Dollar website.

CBS News Baltimore

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.