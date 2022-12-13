Tyler Huntley practices, but no decision yet on Ravens' top two quarterbacks

BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley took part in practice on Tuesday, giving the team hope that he may be available on Saturday in Cleveland.

While head coach John Harbaugh has not said whether or not Huntley will be available, he participated in team drills.

Huntley left Sunday's win over Pittsburgh with a concussion.

Harbaugh said Huntley is still in the concussion protocol and was allowed to do a walkthrough.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has not been yet been ruled out, missed his fourth practice in a row since suffering a knee injury against Denver on Dec. 4.

If Huntley and Jackson are unable to go against Cleveland, the Ravens would hand the ball over to Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon.

Quarterback Brett Hundley would then be added to the active roster, from the practice squad.

Huntley completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards while scoring the game-winning rushing touchdown in relief, leading the Ravens to a 10-9 win over Denver.

He passed for 88 yards on 8-of-12 before he got hurt in Baltimore's 16-14 win over Pittsburgh last week.

The Ravens (9-4) are sitting atop the AFC North with four games remaining.