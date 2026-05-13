Baltimore City unveils summer youth engagement strategy, curfews to deter juvenile crime

Baltimore City leaders unveiled on Wednesday an engagement strategy and a curfew for the youth this summer.

The Summer Youth Engagement Strategy has gotten positive feedback over the years for helping drive down youth-related crime, while giving children activities.

The program is in its fourth year, and it is part of what the mayor's office and law enforcement credit for playing a role in decreasing Baltimore's once historically high crime numbers.

Since 2023, the city has seen a 57% reduction in youth as victims of non-fatal shootings and more than 30% reduction in youth aggravated assault victims.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said that 3,204 young people attended a Rec & Parks Summer Camp; Nearly 1,800 youth attended Rock the Block community block parties; 1,313 youth attended at least one of the City's three Splash Fest teen pool parties; 8,604 YouthWorks jobs were offered across nearly 700 participating employers; and ground-level outreach teams had 977 positive interactions with young people.

"As always, our goal this summer is to keep our young people safe, connected, and engaged by combining non-traditional curfew engagement with programming directly tailored to their interests," Mayor Scott said. "This summer, we'll be 'In the Mix in '26' with even more opportunities for our young people to make the most out of their summer break and stay safe."

For more information, visit this website.

Summer curfew

The city's curfew states that starting the Friday before Memorial Day, children younger than 14 years old may not be in any public place or establishment between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Children between the ages of 14 and 17 can't be at any public place or establishment between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on a Friday and Saturday night, and between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. on any other day.

Summer Youth Engagement Strategy

Instead of the youth finding trouble this summer, Baltimore leaders are giving them activities and programs, including pool parties and other late-night events.

The program also allows students the opportunity to find summer jobs and provides them with crucial resources.

"Belief that youth deserve joy, spaces they feel seen," said Noelle West, the assistant deputy director of Baltimore's mayor's office.

Some of the summer events include:

Teen concerts

Community block parties hosted by the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs (MOCA)

Teen pool parties at Druid Hill Park Pool on June 26, July 3, July 24, and August 7

Rec & Parks' Rec on the Run mobile recreation unit

Baltimore Neighborhood Basketball League (BNBL)

Midnight Basketball (ages 18+)

B'More Night Hoops

The Craig Cromwell League.

Recreation centers are extending their hours

Several Baltimore recreation centers will be operating under extended hours until 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night, from June 26 until Aug. 16.

There will be programs at the recreation centers for ages 13 through 20.

These recreation centers will be extending their hours:

Cahill, 4001 Clifton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216

CC Jackson, 4910 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

Chick Webb, 1401 East Monument St, Baltimore, MD 21205

Edgewood/Lyndhurst, 835 Allendale St, Baltimore, MD 21229

Greenmount, 2304 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore MD 21218

Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center, 201 Reedbird Ave, Baltimore MD 21225

Rita Church, 2101 St. Lo Drive, Baltimore, MD 21213

YouthWorks program

Baltimore is returning this summer, providing job and resources for the city's youth.

Already, according to officials, more than 11,000 young people and 650 worksites have signed up to be a part of the City's annual YouthWorks program.

Baltimore City Public Schools will have 10,350 slots across district-run programs at over 19 school locations and externally led programs at 13 different school locations, officials said.

You can learn more about the program here.