Two teen suspects face charges after allegedly injuring an Anne Arundel County officer

Two teen suspects face charges after allegedly injuring an Anne Arundel County officer

Two teen suspects face charges after allegedly injuring an Anne Arundel County officer

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County Police officer is recovering at home after sustaining injuries while investigating a car theft in Glen Burnie early Friday.

The incident marks the second report of an officer facing danger while trying to stop teenage suspects who were allegedly breaking into vehicles this week.

Anne Arundel County officers responded to a report of a car theft in progress on Americana Circle in Glen Burnie around 2 a.m.

Police say when they found the car, there were three males inside of it.

The car accelerated as one of the officers got out of his patrol car and struck him, pinning him between the stolen vehicle and his patrol car.

Police say the officer was thrown into the air as the suspects sped off.

The officer was transported to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found the stolen car abandoned about a mile away near the intersection of Manning Road and Saunders Way, according to authorities.

Not long after, they found two out of three suspects: a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, police said.

The two teenagers have been charged with first-degree assault, according to authorities.

Neighborhood resident Charlie Cooper said he thinks he knows why the suspects chose to ditch the car at that spot.

"It's pretty quiet, but once in a while, you see police activity because of the bike trail right here," Cooper said. "If you get on that bike trail, you can go from Baltimore to Annapolis in minutes."

Baltimore County officers had a similar encounter and close call earlier this week.

They allegedly caught two teenagers breaking into vehicles early Tuesday morning.

One of the officers was dragged by the getaway car the suspects were using while trying to arrest them.

That officer was not injured.

"These individuals did place our officers in harm's way, which is why they sustained the charges they did, which is first-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, rogue and vagabond, destruction of property, and failure to obey a lawful order," Baltimore County spokesman Det. Trae Corbin said of the incident.