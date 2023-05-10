Teens arrested for allegedly stealing cars, dragging Baltimore County officer while driving away

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly dragged an officer who was attempting to stop them amid an investigation into several vehicles that had been damaged in Baltimore County, according to authorities.

The officer did not require medical attention at the scene, police said overnight.

Baltimore County officers were looking into a report that property had been destroyed in the 6600 block of Loch Hill Road around 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

.@BaltCoPolice say early AM Tues, 2 teens broke into a number of cars on Loch Hill Rd. The teens were caught a little more than 2 miles away.



I met one of the victims, she and other neighbors say this has been a wake up call. Hear their concerns starting at 4 @wjz. pic.twitter.com/KUGMQFuLMT — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) May 10, 2023

They found several vehicles that had been broken into.

Shortly after, they noticed a dark sedan with its engine running parked near the intersection of Raven Hill Road and Loch Hill Road.

The officers were in the process of determining whether the car was stolen when the teenagers— a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old— got into it and drove off, police said.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle several times, but the driver allegedly refused to yield.

At one point, the car dragged one of the officers, police said.

The vehicle also allegedly struck two marked patrol cars in the incident.

Stephen Lilley has lived on Loch Hill Road for the last four years. He, as well as several other neighbors WJZ spoke to, said this kind of thing doesn't happen there.

"It definitely makes me think about the possibility of what could happen if we're not careful and vigilant," he said.

Det. Trae Corbin told WJZ both suspects are from Baltimore City.

Some of the charges they're now facing include first-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and failure to obey a lawful order.

The officers were finally able to detain the teenagers at the intersection of Northwood Drive and Pentwood Road, police said.

At least five of the car that had been broken into were connected to the teens, police said.

In light of the rising crime by juveniles, Randallstown NAACP president Ryan Coleman released a statement Wednesday, saying they plan to work with Gov. Wes Moore on the issue next session.

However, he hopes the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services does something sooner.

"That could be my family, your family, driving down the road and gets into an acident with a child that has a stolen vehicle," Coleman said. "We definitely need to figure out some solutions here."

One of the suspects is now being monitored at home, while the other one has been placed at the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School detention center.