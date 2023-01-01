Watch CBS News
Two shot, leaving one woman dead New Year's Day in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Two people were shot, leaving one woman dead on New Year's Day in East Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 3:29 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of North Glover Street.

Once there, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was then taken to an area hospital where she later died.

While on the scene, officers were alerted that a second victim walked in to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Upon officers arrival, they located a 31-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 8:31 AM

