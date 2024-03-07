Two rescued after fire at Dundalk restaurant

BALTIMORE -- Two people were rescued after a fire at a Dundalk restaurant spread Thursday morning, fire officials said.

A call came in shortly before 6 a.m. for the fire at Mo's Seafood on Eastern Avenue. Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen area and spread to the roof of the building. There are apartments on top of the restaurant.

A man and woman were rescued, but uninjured, officials said.

There was "moderate damage" to the first floor of the business, officials said. The restaurant is expected to be closed for some time, but it was not immediately clear for how long.