Person pulled out of water, search continues for another at Gunpowder Park Beach

BALTIMORE - Crews pulled one person out of the water and are searching for another at Gunpower Park Beach in Middle River.

Baltimore County Fire Department said one person rescued from the water was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The search for a second person is continuing.

UPDATE - Only 2 victims are involved in this incident. 1 has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Search continues for 2nd victim. TF — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 17, 2023

Baltimore County Police and Maryland State Police Aviation are assisting.

