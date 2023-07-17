Watch CBS News
Person pulled out of water, search continues for another at Gunpowder Park Beach

BALTIMORE - Crews pulled one person out of the water and are searching for another at Gunpower Park Beach in Middle River.

Baltimore County Fire Department said one person rescued from the water was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The search for a second person is continuing.

Baltimore County Police and Maryland State Police Aviation are assisting.

Check back with WJZ News for updates on this developing story.

