Two people shot, killed in separate parts of Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have opened investigations into two deadly shootings that occurred on opposite sides of the city early Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the first shooting when they were asked to look into a report of someone acting "disorderly" at the Crown Gas Station in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue, police said.

When they went to investigate the report, they found a man who had been shot in the head, according to authorities.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

Less than 90 minutes later, homicide detectives learned that another person had been shot and killed in South Baltimore.

Officers working in the Southern District were sent to the 3400 block of 7th Street at 1:47 p.m. to investigate a report of an "unresponsive male," according to authorities.

Once there, they found a male who was sitting on a curb and slumped over. Upon further inspection, they realized that the male had been shot multiple times, police said.

Medics attempted to save the man's life but were unsuccessful. They pronounced him dead at the site where officers found him, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shootings in Southwest Baltimore or South Baltimore should contact homicide detectives at 410-496-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.