Two men shot, one killed, in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two men were shot in Baltimore's Edmondson neighborhood on Saturday, and one of them died from their injuries, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol on the southwest side of the city were sent to the 3800 block of Harlem Avenue around 8:20 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

That's where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medics took one of the gunshot victims—a 44-year-old man—to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

The other man was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.