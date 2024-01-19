Two men shot, killed in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two men were shot and killed in Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood on Friday.

Officers learned of the shooting around 10:20 p.m. That's when they were sent to the 4500 block of Pennington Avenue to investigate the shooting, according to authorities.

Both men were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

The shooting marks the second homicide investigation in Baltimore in a little over two hours. During that time period, five men were killed in two different parts of the city.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Baltimore Police Department's homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.