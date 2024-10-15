Two charged in Maryland murder-for-hire enterprise that killed at least seven

BALTIMORE -- Two men have been indicted for their roles in a murder-for-hire enterprise in Maryland that allegedly killed at least seven people in exchange for money.

Cornell Moore and Keith Russell, both 39 years old, are accused in a series of murders, shootings and carjackings in Baltimore and other areas of Maryland, dating back to 2020.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said the men are responsible for the deaths of seven people in exchange for money. They allegedly stole cars to commit the murders and then hid the payment they received.

Six of the murders happened in Baltimore City and another crossed into county lines.

"The ongoing multi-year investigation into this violent criminal enterprise has been one of our office's most significant efforts in our continued fight to bring justice to Baltimore," Bates said. "This case represents the devastating impact a small number of violent perpetrators can have on our communities."

Moore has been indicted on 41 counts while Russell has been indicted on 37 counts. The charges include first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, participating in a criminal gang and firearms charges.

"With these indictments, we're able to bring some peace and closure to the families and loved ones of several individuals," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "They will not get away with wreaking havoc on our communities and causing lasting trauma through violent actions."

Ties to a city gang

Bates said the four-year investigation started in October 2020, culminating in Baltimore City Police and the ATF connecting Russell and Moore to the calculated murders, along with several carjackings and shootings.

"The cold and calculated nature of the alleged acts of these indictments must be met with swift and serious consequences," Bates said.

The indictment says both men have ties to a city gang, fueling their criminal activity in exchange for respect, reputation and dominance over rival gangs and drug trafficking organizations across the state.

Police said the suspects used shell limited liability corporations, bank accounts in minors' names, and money applications, to hide the payment.

"It's criminals like these who fuel the violence and retaliation that plague our communities," Worley said.

The indictment names seven, including Angel Smith, a pregnant woman, and her fiancé Yahmell Montague, who were gunned down outside of Smith's East Baltimore home in May 2022.

"We're not finished"

Bates believes others are involved in the crimes but have not yet been arrested.

"We're not finished," Bates said. "We're coming for all those individuals."