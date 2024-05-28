Soul Street, a collaboration of two restaurants, brings a modern American BBQ to Baltimore's Little Italy

BALTIMORE - Two restaurants have joined forces to launch a new restaurant in Little Italy.

HoodFellas Bistro and Catering and Rymks Bar and Grill have opened Soul Street - a modern American BBQ restaurant - in the heart of downtown Baltimore.

"This is like your auntie's house, like the cookout," said Ira Chase, Director of Business Development. "We want you to come here and bring your family."

Soul Street is now open for business.

"The people are getting these off-the-bone ribs," Executive Chef Benjamin said. "We have a jerk chicken sandwich that will rock your socks. Macaroni and cheese is amazing, man. When you want that soul food, this is the spot to come."

This modern American BBQ in Little Italy has love as the first ingredient.

"I remember as a kid coming down to Little Italy and just loving to be a part of that quaint community," Chase said. "Now, being able to do it on a different scale and open our own restaurant, and we are right at the beginning of Little Italy, the introduction to Little Italy is Soul Street. It's amazing."

This collaboration of businesses is a dream come true for two Baltimore natives.

"You're talking about West Baltimore, where the Freddie Gray thing happened, I was born and raised in that area," Benjamin said. "To come out of that area and show all of my friends and family and all of the kids that look up to me that anything is possible and to do something big on this level, it's amazing, man."