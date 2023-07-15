Two Baltimore men arrested for allegedly robbing Glen Burnie bank

BALTIMORE -- Two Baltimore men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Frank Edward Williams, 35, and Bernard Albert Turner, 44, allegedly entered the Wells Fargo at 6708 Ritchie Highway at 11 a.m. on Saturday. One of them was reportedly brandishing a firearm, police said.

They fled the bank on foot, according to authorities.

Witnesses said the bank robbers hopped on a moped and drove off on Ordnance Road towards Pennington Avenue, police said.

Baltimore Police found the suspects in the 1500 block of Hanover Street and were able to detain one of them at that point, according to authorities.

They later detained the second suspect at a home on Hanover Street, police said.

Officers were able to recover the stolen money and other items of value, according to authorities.

There were no reports of physical injuries as a result of the robbery or police activity, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Robbery detectives are investigating the armed robbery, police said.