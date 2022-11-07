Watch CBS News
Local News

Two area Wendy's will offer free food for a year to first 100 customers at reopening

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Want free food for a year?

Two local Wendy's restaurants are giving customers that opportunity when they reopen following a remodel project.

The Wendy's in Edgewood, at 1950 Pulaski Highway, will give its first 100 customers on November 12 free food for a year with a purchase. 

The Wendy's, at 6411 Eastern Avenue, will give away 100 free meals for a year at its reopening on Dec. 3.

The dining rooms open at 10:30 a.m.

Eligible customers must be 16 or older and customers must be in line when the restaurant opens.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 10:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.