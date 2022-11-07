Two area Wendy's will offer free food for a year to first 100 customers at reopening
Want free food for a year?
Two local Wendy's restaurants are giving customers that opportunity when they reopen following a remodel project.
The Wendy's in Edgewood, at 1950 Pulaski Highway, will give its first 100 customers on November 12 free food for a year with a purchase.
The Wendy's, at 6411 Eastern Avenue, will give away 100 free meals for a year at its reopening on Dec. 3.
The dining rooms open at 10:30 a.m.
Eligible customers must be 16 or older and customers must be in line when the restaurant opens.
