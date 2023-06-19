Two-alarm fire spreads five rowhomes in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon near the Mondawmin neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
Police said a fire started at one rowhome and spread to five rowhomes.
Most of the damage is in the rear of the buildings, and there were no injuries, firefighters said.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
