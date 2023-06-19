Watch CBS News
Local News

Two-alarm fire spreads five rowhomes in NW Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon near the Mondawmin neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said a fire started at one rowhome and spread to five rowhomes.

Most of the damage is in the rear of the buildings, and there were no injuries, firefighters said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.