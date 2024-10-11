Two-alarm Essex fire leaves several displaced, one firefighter injured

Two- alarm fire erupts in Essex apartment complex leaving several displaced

Two- alarm fire erupts in Essex apartment complex leaving several displaced

Two- alarm fire erupts in Essex apartment complex leaving several displaced

BALTIMORE - An investigation is underway in Essex after a fire broke out in an apartment complex overnight.

Firefighters arrived to the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive just after midnight Friday for a reports of a fire.

Once on scene, they were notified that the fire was focused in the basement and rescued residents from nearby apartments.

The fire quickly rose to two alarms, but was placed under control around 1:07 a.m.

11 Adults, 7 children are displaced because of the fire, and three apartments were damaged. Surrounding apartments on the top floors have smoke and water damage as well.

#bcofd, UPDATE 1400 BLK Hadwick Dr, 2 Alarm Fire w/ Rescue 00:02, Fire Under Control 01:07, 11 Adults, 7 children displaced working with Red Cross and apartment complex for relocation, 1 FF injured and transported for minor injuries, cause electric strip. pic.twitter.com/1yuI6WMnsc — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 11, 2024

Officials say preliminarily the two-alarm fire started because of an electrical strip located in the basement.

There were no civilian injuries reported, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering minor injuries.

Wjz has learned the apartment complex is offering two apartments for the displaced families for the time being.

The Red Cross has also been contacted to help the impacted families.

Baltimore County Fire want to remind people to never overload electrical strips because it can cause wires to overheat and spark a fire.

The investigation is ongoing.