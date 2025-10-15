Cooler Weather Moves Into Maryland Tonight & Thursday

A cold front is sliding across Maryland today, bringing a noticeable change in the air. After a stretch of mild weather, cooler Canadian air is moving in and will stick around through the end of the week. Expect some blustery winds this afternoon, calmer skies by tonight, and a real chill in the air by Thursday night.

TODAY AND TONIGHT IN MARYLAND

The front will push through during the afternoon, but it's a dry one—so don't expect rain. What you will notice are the winds. Northwest gusts around 20 to 25 mph will make it feel a bit cooler, especially later in the day. Highs still reach the low to mid-70s before temperatures tumble overnight. Most of the Baltimore metro and central Maryland will dip into the 40s, while the colder valleys in northern and western parts of the state fall into the 30s. There could be some patchy frost in those sheltered valleys, but steady breezes might keep it from forming everywhere.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: CANADIAN HIGH BRINGS THAT CRISP FALL FEELING

By Thursday, the Canadian high pressure settles right over Maryland, and it's going to feel like true fall. Sunshine returns, but highs will only top out in the 60s both Thursday and Friday. Winds stay a bit gusty Thursday afternoon before calming down overnight.

Thursday night looks to be the coldest stretch of the week. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most areas, with low 40s closer to I-95. Widespread frost is likely for places west of U.S. 15 and up toward northern Maryland. The National Weather Service has already issued a Freeze Watch for the valleys west of I-81, and more frost advisories are expected farther east.

THIS WEEKEND IN MARYLAND: NICE SATURDAY, UNSETTLED SUNDAY

Saturday's shaping up to be the pick of the weekend. High pressure moves offshore, letting a southerly breeze warm things up again. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s, maybe close to 80 degrees in spots east of the mountains. Skies stay mostly sunny most of the day before some clouds drift in later on.

By Sunday, things change again. A new cold front approaches from the west, and this one could bring a round of showers or a few thunderstorms by late afternoon into Sunday night. Forecast models show plenty of wind energy but not much instability, meaning we could see a few gusty showers or isolated rumbles of thunder—nothing widespread, but worth keeping an eye on.

EARLY NEXT WEEK IN MARYLAND

Showers may linger into Monday morning before the front clears the coast. Skies brighten up through the afternoon, but it'll turn breezy again with cooler air rushing back in. High pressure builds overhead by Tuesday, bringing sunshine, light winds, and another stretch of classic fall weather across Maryland.