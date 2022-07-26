Tuesday night power outage to impact hundreds of Mount Vernon residents

BALTIMORE -- Mount Vernon will endure an overnight power outage that could impact hundreds of people living in the neighborhood, according to city officials.

Over the past several days, Baltimore Gas and Electric workers have implemented two power outages in the neighborhood, which impacted roughly 1,000 properties, according to Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello.

On Tuesday night, starting at 6 p.m., BGE will conduct a power outage that should affect about 500 residences, Costello said.

The councilman said he didn't have an exact list of the properties that would be impacted by the power outage.

UPDATE - Recent Mount Vernon Power Outages pic.twitter.com/3Jxwg12HYG — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) July 26, 2022

One building that might skirt the worst of the power outage is Chase House, the senior housing facility in the 1000 block of Cathedral Street, Costello said.

There is a backup generator in place to provide residents with heating and air conditioning, he said.

Additionally, Chase House residents will be provided with dinner on Tuesday and breakfast on Wednesday, Costello said.