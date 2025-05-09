Former Baltimore colleagues react to abrupt firing of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

Reaction is mounting nationwide following former President Donald Trump's sudden dismissal of Dr. Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, on Thursday.

Dr. Hayden, appointed by President Barack Obama in 2016, was the first woman and Black American to hold the prestigious post. Her firing, delivered via a brief email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office, has shocked political leaders, cultural figures, and her former colleagues in Baltimore.

"To be dismissed in such a quick manner — it was, in my opinion, disrespectful," said Christine Espenshade, Board Chair of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, where Hayden previously served as CEO.

Hayden's appointment marked a milestone in American history. During her 2016 confirmation, she reflected on the personal significance of the role, saying, "As a descendant of people who were denied the right to read, to now have the opportunity to serve and lead the institution that is the national symbol of knowledge is a historic moment."

Espenshade praised Hayden's contributions at both the national and local levels, stating, "She's done such great work that has impacted millions, literally millions of people, and we hope that she is proud of that."

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers condemned the firing. Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-Md.) called the move "a disgraceful disservice to all Americans," while Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) labeled it "vindictive" and "petty."

During her tenure, Hayden modernized the Library of Congress, expanded access to digital resources, and elevated its role in preserving American culture. She also oversaw the U.S. Copyright Office and selected several U.S. Poets Laureate.

With a year remaining in her 10-year term, Hayden's unexpected removal leaves significant projects unfinished and raises questions about the political motivations behind the decision.

Still, her former colleagues in Baltimore say her legacy will endure.

"Our entire board and library community is in shock given the dedication that Dr. Hayden has shown to libraries across the country and obviously, the Library of Congress," Espenshade said. "We are really disappointed."