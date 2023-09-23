Watch CBS News
Local News

Tropical Storm Ophelia prompts event cancellations, postponements across Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday Evening News Roundup (9/22/2023)
Your Friday Evening News Roundup (9/22/2023) 01:49

BALTIMORE -- Tropical Storm Ophelia is putting a damper on a variety of events in the Baltimore area. Here is a list of cancellations and postponements that went into effect as the storm began making its way toward Maryland.

Baltimore City

Artscape: Canceled Saturday

  • Fell's Point Farmers Market: Closed Saturday
  • SPCA Festival for the Animals: Canceled
  • The Big Bike Build at Stevenson University: Canceled
  • Butchers Hill Flea Market and Crafts Fair: Canceled
  • The Big Dill's World's Largest Pickle Party: Postponed
  • Baltimore City Public Schools Events: Canceled  

Baltimore County

Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival: Rescheduled to 2024

Anne Arundel County

  • Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival: Cancelled
  • Maryland Renaissance Festival Saturday: Closed
  • All Anne Arundel County Schools-sponsored activities scheduled for Saturday: Postponed  

Ellicott City

Walk to End Alzheimer's at Centennial Park: Postponed

Salisbury

Maryland Folk Festival: Delayed until 3 p.m. Saturday

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 9:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.