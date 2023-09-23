Tropical Storm Ophelia prompts event cancellations, postponements across Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Tropical Storm Ophelia is putting a damper on a variety of events in the Baltimore area. Here is a list of cancellations and postponements that went into effect as the storm began making its way toward Maryland.
Baltimore City
Artscape: Canceled Saturday
- Fell's Point Farmers Market: Closed Saturday
- SPCA Festival for the Animals: Canceled
- The Big Bike Build at Stevenson University: Canceled
- Butchers Hill Flea Market and Crafts Fair: Canceled
- The Big Dill's World's Largest Pickle Party: Postponed
- Baltimore City Public Schools Events: Canceled
Baltimore County
Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival: Rescheduled to 2024
Anne Arundel County
- Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival: Cancelled
- Maryland Renaissance Festival Saturday: Closed
- All Anne Arundel County Schools-sponsored activities scheduled for Saturday: Postponed
Ellicott City
Walk to End Alzheimer's at Centennial Park: Postponed
Salisbury
Maryland Folk Festival: Delayed until 3 p.m. Saturday
