Tropical Storm Ophelia prompts event cancellations, postponements across Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Tropical Storm Ophelia is putting a damper on a variety of events in the Baltimore area. Here is a list of cancellations and postponements that went into effect as the storm began making its way toward Maryland.

Baltimore City

Artscape: Canceled Saturday

Fell's Point Farmers Market: Closed Saturday

SPCA Festival for the Animals: Canceled

The Big Bike Build at Stevenson University: Canceled

Butchers Hill Flea Market and Crafts Fair: Canceled

The Big Dill's World's Largest Pickle Party: Postponed

Baltimore City Public Schools Events: Canceled



Baltimore County

Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival: Rescheduled to 2024

Anne Arundel County

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival: Cancelled

Maryland Renaissance Festival Saturday: Closed

All Anne Arundel County Schools-sponsored activities scheduled for Saturday: Postponed



Ellicott City

Walk to End Alzheimer's at Centennial Park: Postponed

Salisbury

Maryland Folk Festival: Delayed until 3 p.m. Saturday