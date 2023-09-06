Triple shooting rattles South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Three men were shot in South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city were sent to the intersection of 5th Street and Patapsco Avenue for a report of a shooting around 4:25 p.m., according to authorities.

Once there, they found two 18-year-old men and a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. All three men were transported to a local hospital.

One of the 18-year-old men is in critical condition, which is why homicide detectives have been advised of the shooting, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.