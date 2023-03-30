Trial underway for former state park manager accused of raping two park workers

BALTMORE - A former state park manager is now on trial for rape in a Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Michael Browning, 72, faces charges for allegedly raping and assaulting two females while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.

Rape trial for Michael Browning wrapped opening statements, some of what we learned:

-Browning met 1st accuser when she was 11.

-1st and 2nd accuser were in sexual relationships w/ Browning, hid it from each other.

A season worker then reported she was victimized by Browning.

The trial got underway Thursday.

Prosecutors said in opening statements that Browning met the first accuser when she was 11 years old, and that both accusers were in a sexual relationship with him.

The rape trial was supposed to start on Tuesday but it was delayed due to the jury selection process.

