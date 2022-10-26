Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said.

Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.

Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second person was victimized by Browning—another female who worked at the park.

The Baltimore Banner said the second accuser was a seasonal worker. Browning's attorney, Gary Bernstein, said his client was shocked to learn that a grand jury had indicted him for raping a second person.

"I thought he was going to stroke out, he was so stunned by that allegation," Bernstein told the Baltimore Banner.

Browning maintains that he had no sexual contact with the second accuser. But he also denies raping the first accuser too, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Charging documents show that the first accuser met Browning while she was a young teenager at a 4H Club, which was run by Browning's wife in their home in Baldwin, Maryland.

The girl later worked at various sections of Gunpowder State Park. In 2016, she was reportedly involved in a consensual sexual relationship with Browning that lasted several years.

The victim allegedly told investigators that Browning always wanted to engage in sexual activity with her "to the point of it being an obsession." Prosecutors said once the victim told Browning she wanted to end the relationship, he began to intimidate her.

Browning allegedly had keys to the victim's home on Maryland State Park property in White Marsh, and the metal gate that blocked the entrance.

Prosecutors allege Browning would show up at her home in the early morning hours and force himself on her without consent. That happened around 10 to 15 times during their relationship, the girl told the police.

On Sept. 27, the victim reported the assaults to police and agreed to be placed on a controlled phone call with Browning. Documents said their conversation was recorded.

"There were some times in our relationship that I didn't want sex, and I know I've brought this up to you before," the girl was recorded saying to Browning.

"Yes, yes, yes," he replied.

The girl then said, "And then you took that from me anyway, even when I was telling you no."

"Yes, I did," Browning answered.

Police took those admissions of forcible sexual assault and Browning was taken into custody. He is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center.

Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said.

Anyone with information about the assaults or who knows of other potential victims should contact investigators at 410-887-2223.