Rape trial of former state park manager who allegedly assaulted co-workers delayed

BALTIMORE — The rape trial of a former state park manager was set to begin at Baltimore County Circuit Court Tuesday, but it has been delayed due to the jury selection process.

Michael Browning, 72, was first arrested in September after his first accuser came forward to police. A second accuser came forward by the time a grand jury indicted him a month later.

Both of the victims are former co-workers while he was park manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.

By 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the jury still wasn't fully selected, so the judge dismissed everyone early. The process will continue Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.

Six months after Baltimore County Police arrested him, Browning was supposed to stand trial Tuesday for the 27 counts against him: including second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

His first accuser came forward late September, charging documents say Browning first met her as a young teen. As she got older, he got her a job at Gunpowder Falls State Park — even helping her move into a home he managed as part of his job.

The victim told police she and Browning got into a relationship in 2016, according to charging documents. She described it as consensual at first, but she said after some time Browning became more aggressive.

The victim told police Browning "would show up at her residence several times daily looking for a sexual interlude with the victim."

Even if she said no, the victim said Browning "would force sexual intercourse against her will."

Four days after initially going to police, the victim agreed to call Browning as investigators recorded their conversation. The following exchange between the two is detailed in charging documents, described as a summation of the context of that call.

"There were some times in our relationship that I didn't want sex, and I know I've brought this up to you before," the victim said. "And then you took that from me anyway, even when I was telling you no."

Browning allegedly replied yes to both claims, even apologizing.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry. Forgive me for that. It will never happen again. I promise you it will never happen again," Browning allegedly said.

By late October, a month after Browning's arrest, a second accuser had come forward. Browning's attorney, Gary Bernstein, said his client denies all allegations against him, according to reporting from WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner.

It's not clear if the trial will start Wednesday, with the jury selection process ongoing. If it does, it wouldn't start until some time in the afternoon.