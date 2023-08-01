Trial postponed for former Gilman School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student

BALTIMORE -- The trial for a former Gilman School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has been postponed, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

A Baltimore County judge postponed the trial on Tuesday. The delay is required because the FBI has yet to analyze nearly 20 electronic devices that law-enforcement officers seized during the course of their investigation, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Chris Bendann, 39, had been expected to stand trial on August 16.

Bendann worked at the Gilman School—a private, independent all-boys school in Roland Park in Baltimore—from 2007 to 2023. He taught social studies and held other roles, such as admissions officer.

Gilman said in a Jan. 20 letter to the school community that Bendann had been fired after the school learned of "several instances of inappropriate contact" with students off school property, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Bendann had relationships with students, police said.

An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant Friday at Bendann's Towson home. He was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, perverted practice and related offenses.

Detectives believe there are multiple victims in the case.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.