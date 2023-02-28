Ex-Gilman School teacher indicted in sexual abuse case

Watch CBS News
A Baltimore County grand jury on Monday indicted a former middle school teacher at the Gilman School on 16 counts including sexual abuse of a minor, rape and related offenses.

Chris Bendann, 38, of Towson, worked at the Gilman School, a private, independent all-boys school in Roland Park in Baltimore, from 2007 to 2023. He taught social studies and held other roles, such as admissions officer.

... this story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County grand jury indicts ex-Gilman School teacher in sexual abuse case

