Trial for two charged in deaths of I-695 construction workers set for December

BALTIMORE - The two people charged in the deaths of six construction workers on I-695 in Baltimore County will head to trial in December.

The judge set the trial date for Lisa Lea, 54, and Malachi Brown, 20, for December 18.

The two will be tried in court together.

If convicted of all charges, both suspects face over 70 years in prison.

Troopers said they crashed on March 22 near I-70 and Security Square Boulevard as construction workers were working to widen the highway.

Lea struck the six road workers, killing them at the scene, before flipping her car.

She was indicted on 28 charges.

Lea was charged with six counts of felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle, six counts of death of a vulnerable person, along with aggressive driving and driving while impaired.

Prosecutors said Lea had THC in her system and was driving 108 mph.

Brown is facing 27 charges.

Prosecutors said Brown was driving at a speed of 121 mph when his car was clipped by Lea, who was attempting to change lanes.

"It's her actions that resulted in the death of the six individuals," Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Felise Kelly said. "The other individual was acting in concert with her. Whether they knew each other or not, the result is, they lost their lives."

Brown is on home detention until the trial. Lea is in jail without bond.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.

