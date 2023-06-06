Watch CBS News
Drivers charged in I-695 crash that killed six workers

BALTIMORE -- The two drivers involved in a crash on I-695 that left six construction workers dead have been charged in Grand Jury Indictment, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Lisa Lea, and Melachi Brown face six counts of felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle, six counts of death of a vulnerable person and numerous traffic violations.  

Lea's charges include aggressive driving, and driving while impaired. 

This story is still developing and will be updated.

