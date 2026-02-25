Closing arguments to begin in retrial of teen accused of murdering Baltimore 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey

Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday in the retrial for the teen accused of killing 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in 2023.

Daaon Spears, 19, is on trial for the second time, facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. In the first trial, in October 2024, jurors couldn't agree on a verdict, so the judge declared a mistrial.

Dorsey, a 16-year-old sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, was shot 16 times outside the Popeyes restaurant in the parking lot of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in January 2023. He died, and four of his classmates were injured.

Spears and another murder suspect, Bryan Johnson, who is being tried separately, were arrested. They were both 16 at the time of the shooting.

The jury could start deliberating as early as Thursday.

The trial

Spears' trial started on February 17, as the prosecution built their case around video evidence of the shooting.

Assistant State's Attorney Rita Wisthoff-Ito told jurors in her opening statement that, "When you shoot somebody 16 times, what is your intent? Your intent is to kill."

The prosecution played 911 calls and showed police body camera footage of the scene.

Dorsey's aunt, who has been vocal in calling for justice, walked out of the courtroom as the 911 caller described the injuries to her nephew.

"Hearing citizens screaming in response to their nephew, their son being shot in cold blood in the middle of the day, that is harrowing for anyone to listen to," attorney Thiru Vignarajah said.

Suspect argues for innocence

Brandon Taylor, Spears' defense attorney, claimed innocence in his opening statement.

"The state is pointing their fingers in the wrong direction," Taylor told the jury.

Taylor said this was a "circumstantial" case with no DNA, fingerprints or ballistics tying his client to the mass shooting.

"Every single one of those family members has been waiting for justice for years," Taylor said. "…Convicting an innocent teenager for crimes he did not commit is not justice. It's another tragedy."