Operations resume at BWI Marshall airport after Concourse A was evacuated for law enforcement investigation

Adam Thompson
Travelers at BWI Thurgood Marshall had to be evacuated from Concourse A due to a law enforcement investigation, airport officials said.

Officials said the investigation determined there was no threat. Some travelers were directed through security at another checkpoint.

Regular operations resumed.

WJZ is at the airport, where people were packed into the food court area between the terminals.

