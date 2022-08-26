Trash truck fire leaves smoke across Mount Vernon in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A trash truck fire in the Mount Vernon neighborhood produced black smoke Friday morning across midtown Baltimore, fire officials said.

The fire happened on the 900 block of Cathedral Street, Baltimore City Fire said, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted pictures of the scene.

Officials said HazMat teams have been called to the scene as a precaution.