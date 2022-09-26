Trainer Michael Maker to add 15 stalls at Laurel Park for fall meet

BALTIMORE -- Trainer Michael Maker, a three-time Breeders' Cup winner, will have 15 stalls at Laurel Park for the track's fall meet, the Maryland Jockey Club announced.

Primarily based in Kentucky and the Midwest, Maker said he's looking forward to running horses over the turf course at Laurel.

"It'll be a small string, but with limited grass opportunities here in Kentucky I think it's a good fit," he said.

Thus far in 2022, Maker ranks fifth in the country in purse earnings, behind only Chad Brown, Steven Asmussen, Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox, some of the biggest names in the sport, according to figures compiled by Equibase. His horses have won 158 times in 906 starts, and overall have earned $12.3 million in prize money.

In 79 lifetime starts at Laurel Park or Pimlico Race Course, Maker has won 17 times and collected $1.7 million in purse money.

Maker won the 2020 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf with Fire at Will, the 2011 Breeders' Cup Juvenile with Hansen and the 2009 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile with Furthest Land.

He's also the trainer of Maryland-bred Field Pass, winner of two graded stakes races on the grass in 2021, the Grade 2 Seabiscuit Handicap at Delmar and Grade 3 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup Stakes at Pimlico.

Laurel's fall meet runs from Sept. 30 through Dec. 31.