Trainer for Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis facing felony assault charges in Nevada

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Famed boxing coach Calvin Ford, who built a career training Baltimore youths like Gervonta Davis into champion athletes, is in police custody this week awaiting transfer to Nevada on felony assault charges.

Baltimore police on Dec. 29 arrested the 58-year-old as he was leaving the popular Upton gym where he trains. He is wanted in Nevada on two charges of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident in Las Vegas. Authorities there issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 16.

This story by Lillian Reed continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Trainer for Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis facing felony assault charges in Nevada

