Train derails in Baltimore, sending 17 cars off the track, fire officials say

A train derailed, sending 17 cars off the track, on Sunday in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh.

The fire department responded to the scene in the 5100 block of Pulaski Highway.

Marsh said there were no reports of injuries, fire, or hazmat leakage. The type of train was not immediately known.

Acela trains launched along Northeast Corridor

In August, Amtrak's new high-speed Acela trains made their first stops in Baltimore.

Acela trains shuttle travelers between Boston and Washington, D.C., also serving Baltimore, Wilmington, Delaware; Philadelphia; New York City; New Haven, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island.

The NextGen trains can reach top speeds of 160 mph, which is 10 mph faster than the current Acela fleet. They also feature a special "tilt system" to help the trains navigate curves at high speeds.

"The ride is so smooth," Amtrak spokesperson Lisa Stafford said. "They talk about this tilting technology that you can barely see, but it offers that smooth, more comfortable ride and experience."

Passenger amenities include charging plugs at every seat, free high-speed wifi, reading lights, more comfortable seating, and bigger bathrooms.

"This is the first train made right here in America," Stafford said. "95% of the parts and supplies are made right here in America."

Amtrak said that the price of a ticket will mirror that of its old Acela fleet and will be set based on demand.

The new trains will allow for 27% more seats per departure, Amtrak announced earlier this month. The Nextgen trains will also allow for more service, both on weekdays and weekends.