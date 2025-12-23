Tracking gloomy Maryland Christmas; wintry mix possible Friday

After a messy, but not icy morning we're expecting showers to exit the area before midday. We'll enjoy great travel weather Wednesday before another round of showers pushes through Christmas morning.

A more substantial storm system may bring the area a wintry mix and/or rain Friday into Friday night. It's important that you check back for updates.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Friday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for a slippery wintry mix of sleet and ice possible.

Gradual drying across Maryland for the rest of Tuesday

Maryland saw a mixture of rain, rain mixed with wet snow flakes, and wet snow flakes early Tuesday morning. Thankfully with ground temperatures at or above freezing, the snow wasn't a big deal as it melted upon most surfaces. The showers that are across Maryland now will continue to exit the region between now and 11 a.m.

For the rest of this Tuesday expect mainly cloudy and cool weather. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect partial clearing Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Fantastic Christmas Eve weather in Maryland

Wednesday will be the nicest weather day of the week ahead. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with early morning temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s. With the help of sunshine and northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, we'll see high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Wind gusts may reach 25 mph. Outside of it being a blustery day, the weather looks fantastic for last minute shopping and/o travel.

Travel weather will be great up and down the I-95 and I-70 corridors across Maryland.

Damp start to Christmas Day in Baltimore

Unfortunately, those looking for a white Christmas across Maryland will be disappointed with this year's forecast. We're expecting some morning showers Christmas with temperatures in the 30s. While Christmas morning does look damp, showery, and chilly, the rain should remain light avoiding any possible issues with flooding.

If you're headed out and about Christmas Day, it looks the showers will exit by midday and mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 50s.

An area of high pressure to our north will allow a back-door cold front to slip southwestward across the region Christmas night into Friday. This means some chilly air will be arriving from Canada. As a storm system approaches from the west, this could mean the ingredients for some sleet and freezing rain for our area by Friday.

Potential winter storm Friday across Maryland

There is a chance for some wintry weather on Friday, especially across northern Maryland. There is an increasing likelihood of sleet and/or freezing rain developing during the daytime hours Friday. This wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain could continue into Friday night. Depending on how much cold air is in place and how deep the cold air is, there is the potential for icing across the area, especially after sunset Friday.

It's still early and the forecast will likely change, but we encourage you to check back as Friday is a possible First Alert Weather Day and there is the potential for ice accumulation across the area, especially along and north of the I-70 corridor, including Baltimore City.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates.