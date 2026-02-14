Baltimore run club raises funds for single moms pursuing higher education

A Baltimore run club is running more than 100 miles on Saturday in the name of a good cause.

The Track Hawks Run Club organized a relay race between Baltimore City Hall and Philadelphia City Hall to raise funds and awareness for the Jeremiah Program. It's a nonprofit that helps single moms achieve more by making higher education more accessible.

WJZ had a crew in Towson as the first runners finished the first segment of the day. Overall, there are 11 segments runners are aiming to complete within 24 hours.

The goal is to raise $5,000.

Mayra Garcia is one of the runners in the relay. She said for her, it's personal because she's a single mom herself.

"[The Jeremiah Program] opens doors, so that [single moms] can hopefully get better jobs and they can support their kids," Garcia said. "So really, you invest in one generation, but you're really investing in all of the other generations as well."

You can learn more about the Jeremiah Program here. You'll also find information on donating to the nonprofit.