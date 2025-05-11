Nonprofit Baltimore chapter helps single moms build careers through community

The Jeremiah Program, a nonprofit chapter in Baltimore, helps single moms achieve more by making higher education more accessible.

The national nonprofit has had a Baltimore chapter since 2022. The program's mission is to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children.

Last year, Baltimore's Jeremiah Program chapter helped nearly 190 moms and their children. Five of those moms earned degrees.

How does the Jeremiah Project help?

Brittany Strickland, a single mother of three, with two diagnosed with autism, said she had a year left to earn her bachelor's degree when she learned about the first diagnosis.

"It delayed a lot of things and affected my grades, his loss of scholarships, things like that," Strickland said.

Strickland has now been with the Jeremiah Program for more than two years and has earned her degree.

Moms like Strickland who take part get one-on-one coaching, financial help, tutoring, childcare, and other supports to help make sure they can get their associate's or bachelor's degrees.

There's no cost to participate.

The community aspect

Danielle Staton, who has been the program's executive director since it started in Baltimore, said the community aspect of the program is its secret sauce.

"You have a community of other moms who are on the same journey as you, so that sisterhood is really core to who we are," Staton said. "We let you know we have your back."

The community aspect is what helped Strickland.

"It brought me out of isolation, where I kind of just felt I'm on this boat by myself with my children. Sure, I had family and friends, but I was kind of isolated," Strickland said.

Strickland is now an Early Childhood Education Fellow with the program. She said participating has made so many things possible.

"JP has been that answered prayer, JP has been that gift to me," Strickland said.