Towson woman allegedly vandalized D.C. property during Israeli Prime Minister protests

Maryland woman accused of vandalism during Israeli PM visit to DC

A Maryland woman was arrested Friday on a charge that she vandalized federal property in Washington, D.C., during protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress in July.

A video posted on social media showed Isabella Giordano, 20, of Towson, using red spray paint to write "Gaza" on a fountain in front of Union Station and spray-painting the base of two of the flagpoles in Columbus Circle, according to a U.S. Park Police sergeant's affidavit.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington on July 24 to condemn Netanyahu's visit. A group of protesters had a permit to demonstrate in front of Union Station, but the Park Police revoked the permit after it couldn't reach protest organizers that afternoon, the affidavit says.

Some demonstrators outside Union Station removed American flags and hoisted Palestinian ones in their place. Others burned flags and sprayed graffiti on structures in Columbus Circle. The National Park Service estimated that it cost more than $11,000 to clean up the site and fix damages.

The Park Police said it received two tips from witnesses identifying Giordano as a suspect in the graffiti.

Giordano was scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Friday. She is charged with one count of willfully injuring or depredating federal property. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.