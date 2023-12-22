Watch CBS News
Sports

Towson wins 65-55 over Nicholls

/ AP

Your Friday Evening News Roundup (12/22/2023)
Your Friday Evening News Roundup (12/22/2023) 01:30

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Christian May had 16 points in Towson's 65-55 victory over Nicholls on Friday night.

May was 6 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Tigers (6-6). Nendah Tarke added 13 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Dylan Williamson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Colonels (4-8) were led in scoring by Jamal West, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Nicholls also got 13 points from Diante Smith. Oumar Koureissi also had six points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on December 22, 2023 / 8:43 PM EST

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.