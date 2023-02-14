Towson stunned by William & Mary, 68-66

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cameron Holden notched a double-double, and two other Towson Tigers scored in double figures in their 68-66 loss to William & Mary Monday evening in Williamsburg.

Ben Wight scored 20 points and Anders Nelson sank two free throws with one second left to rally William & Mary.

Wight added five rebounds for the Tribe (10-17, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Matteus Case added 11 points and Nelson scored nine.

The Tigers (17-10, 9-5) were led by Holden's 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Charles Thompson added 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Ryan Conway had 11 points.

Wight scored 14 points in the second half to help the Tribe rally from a 37-30 deficit at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. William & Mary visits Stony Brook, while Towson hosts Delaware.