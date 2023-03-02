Towson prepares for quarterfinals of CAA Tournament in Washington D.C.

BALTIMORE - The Towson Tigers are gearing up for the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament, hoping to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

But to get to the Big Dance, the Tigers will need to run the table in the conference tournament, starting on Sunday in Washington D.C.

The Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a 57-53 win over UNC-Wilmington on February 25.

They finished 20-11 overall and 12-6 in league play.

On Sunday, in the CAA quarterfinals, coach Pat Skerry is hoping to see the Towson crowd travel and support the team in the nation's capital.

"I have been really appreciative of what we have seen this year, and if anyone is on the fence, we need you to come down," Skerry said. "It's a really good venue, obviously, in the nation's capital and I know our players would appreciate it."

The Tigers are the third seed in the tournament.

They will play either Delaware or Northeastern at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The semifinals will be played Monday and the championship game is Tuesday.

Last year, Towson won 25 games but lost in the CAA Tournament semifinals to Delaware. They qualified for the National Invitation Tournament.

"The fans have been with us all year," Towson center Charles Thompson said. "You know, they saw what we did last year, more people started to come out to support us. So it would be great for them to come down to D.C. and watch us play."