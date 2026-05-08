Man arrested in Baltimore County "Peeping Tom" investigation

A 55-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a "Peeping Tom" investigation near a Towson apartment, Baltimore County police said.

Andrade Robinson was taken into custody around 4 a.m. after he was found in the Rogers Forge area. He was charged with misdemeanor peeping tom and surveillance offenses and is being held without bond, court records show.

An Attorney for Robsinson is not yet listed. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

"Peeping Tom" investigation in Towson

Police began investigating a reported "Peeping Tom" in the area in mid-April after multiple complaints from Donnybrook Apartment residents.

Officers said they were working with Towson University officials and neighborhood organizations to identify a suspect.

One student told WJZ that the "Peeping Tom" appeared after she moved in, about a year and a half ago. At that point, Chloe White said she thought it was a one-time incident and did not report it to police.

"It irked us, for sure, but they just put up a privacy film, and we didn't have any issues," White said.

In September 2025, White said police showed up at her door and told her they received a tip that people were looking through apartment windows.

Tracking a "Peeping Tom"

In January, White caught someone taking a picture through her window. She reported the incident, which she said sparked concerns about how many times it may have happened.

"I looked to my right at my window, and I had a small crack in my curtains, and I saw someone filming me through that crack," White said. "It was two hands, a horizontal phone, and a flash."

After that January incident, White said she added five security cameras to her apartment and caught three peeping tom incidents, most recently on April 18.

White said the apartment had installed floodlights, but argued that more action was needed.

"We have been in contact with local law enforcement officials, who subsequently responded to and are investigating the report," Continental Realty said in April. "We will continue to cooperate with the police investigation."