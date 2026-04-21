"Peeping Toms" sought after multiple complaints at Towson apartment complex

A Towson University student said she has caught several "Peeping Toms" trying to peek through the curtains of her home at the Donnybrook Apartments.

Chloe White, who has lived in the apartment complex since 2024, said people have looked in her window at least six times. Earlier this year, she installed a Ring camera after she caught someone peering inside in January.

"I was having trouble grappling with the fact that someone might have gotten a picture or a video of me," White said.

Baltimore County Police called this an "active investigation." Police said they are working with Towson University and neighborhood organizations to identify and arrest potential suspects.

The police department refused to answer additional questions from CBS News Baltimore.

Peeping Toms caught on camera

White said "Peeping Toms" started shortly after moving into Donnybrook Apartments a year and a half ago, in what she thought was a one-off situation. She did not report this to the police.

"It irked us, for sure, but they just put up a privacy film, and we didn't have any issues," White said.

White said Baltimore County police showed up at her door in September 2025, saying they received a tip that people were looking in their windows again.

Then, in January, White caught someone taking a picture through her window, and she reported it to the police. She is now worried that this has happened dozens of times since.

"I looked to my right at my window, and I had a small crack in my curtains, and I saw someone filming me through that crack," White said. "It was two hands, a horizontal phone, and a flash."

Since January, White has added five security cameras to her apartment and has caught three additional peeping incidents. The most recent of those happened on Saturday, April 18.

Video shared with WJZ shows people walking by before going up to the window and trying to peer through the curtains. White said people have also circled her building.

In total, she says people have peered in at least six times, dating back to 2024.

She said she's reached out to her apartment complex for help, and while they installed flood lights, she said more needs to be done, but management keeps referring her to the police.

"I'm not happy with that response. I'm continuing to document all communication with the leasing department," White said.

White is telling her neighbors to watch out for anyone who looks out of place. She is also asking the suspects to stop.

"I don't care to get justice. I just want it to stop. I want to feel safe in my own home," White said.

Police and apartment management respond

WJZ reached out to Continental Realty, the owner of the Donnybrook Apartments, who said they are aware of a resident reporting multiple peeping incidents.

"We have been in contact with local law enforcement officials, who subsequently responded to and are investigating the report," Continental Realty stated. "We will continue to cooperate with the police investigation."

The Baltimore County Police Department says it is investigating, and White says she's seen extra patrols in the neighborhood.

The police department said neighbors in the complex should remain vigilant, lock doors and windows, close blinds, install security cameras, and call 911 if they see something suspicious. It also is asking neighbors to provide videos and photos to investigators. White says she has shared her videos and photos.