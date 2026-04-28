"Peeping Tom" caught again on camera sneaking around Towson apartments

A sought-after "Peeping Tom" was once again caught on surveillance video peering into a college student's apartment in Towson, Maryland.

Baltimore County Police confirmed that a suspect whom CBS News Baltimore reported about last week returned to the off-campus Donnybrook Apartments.

Chloe White, the Towson student, said she's been dealing with this type of invasion several times. She said she was playing her guitar early Tuesday morning when her security camera alerted her to someone outside her window.

Police said they are investigating an additional report of a suspicious person in the area of Donnybrook Apartments.

"Evidence has been provided, and detectives are currently reviewing it, attempting to identify the subject and determine the motive," a Baltimore County police spokesperson said. "Residents can expect an increased police presence, with patrols throughout the area."

Towson student reported multiple peeping incidents

White told CBS News Baltimore that at least six people have looked through her apartment window in the past few months. She said she installed a Ring camera in January after she caught someone looking in her window.

"I was having trouble grappling with the fact that someone might have gotten a picture or a video of me," White said.

White said police knocked at her door in September 2025, saying there had been reports of people looking into residents' windows. She reported an incident last January of someone taking a picture through her window.

"I looked to my right at my window, and I had a small crack in my curtains, and I saw someone filming me through that crack," White said. "It was two hands, a horizontal phone, and a flash."

White said she installed five security cameras at her apartment and caught three more peeping incidents, including one on Saturday, April 18.

She shared a video with CBS News Baltimore of people walking by her apartment before going up to the window and trying to peer through the curtains.

White said that at least six people peeped into her apartment since 2024. She said her apartment management kept referring her to the police.

"I'm not happy with that response. I'm continuing to document all communication with the leasing department," White said.

Apartment management responds

Continental Realty, the owner of the Donnybrook Apartments, told CBS News Baltimore they are aware of a resident reporting multiple peeping incidents.

"We have been in contact with local law enforcement officials, who subsequently responded to and are investigating the report," Continental Realty stated. "We will continue to cooperate with the police investigation."

What you should do

Baltimore County Police said people can protect themselves from "Peeping Toms" with these security measures: