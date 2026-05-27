Baltimore County Apple union protests discriminatory treatment with store set to close

Members of the union for employees at a Baltimore County Apple store held a rally Wednesday to protest discriminatory treatment against workers. It comes as the store is set to close in mid-June, with the company citing "declining conditions" at the mall in Towson.

Union leaders and Maryland lawmakers demanded accountability and called for the company to support the nearly 90 members who will lose their jobs due to the closure of the store at Towson Town Center.

The location was the first Apple retail store in the U.S. to unionize. It is set to close on June 20.

Union leaders said they are outraged by the company's decision to close the store and "abandon both its workers and a community that relies on it for critical services and its unique access to public transit."

The company said the decision to close the store came after "the departure of several retailers and declining conditions" at the mall and said it will continue to follow the union agreement.

Unfair labor practice claim

In response to the store closure, the union filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), citing discriminatory treatment.

The union also claimed that Apple is not allowing unionized Towson employees to transfer to other stores, unlike workers at two other locations that are closing.

In a statement shared with WJZ, Apple strongly disagreed with the union's claims, saying "we will continue to abide by the agreement that was negotiated and agreed with the union. We look forward to presenting all of the facts to the NLRB."

According to the company, the union contract stated that Apple would transfer or rehire employees if a new store were to open within 50 miles of the Towson location. The company said there are no plans to relocate or open a new store in the area. However, if one were to open within 18 months, Towson members would have the first right of refusal.

Alternatively, employees will receive a union-negotiated severance.

There are two other Apple stores in the Baltimore region, including at Annapolis Mall and The Mall in Columbia. The company is also closing locations at a mall in Connecticut and a shopping center in California, citing conditions and other retail closures.

Maryland lawmakers raise concerns

Some Maryland lawmakers also attended the rally and expressed concerns about the store closing.

In a letter to Apple, a group of lawmakers questioned what factors led to the decision to close the Towson location. They also asked what the company is doing to support impacted employees.

"The Towson location has provided residents and small businesses with critical in-person services, including technical support, repairs and business solutions upon which many constituents rely," the letter said. "Its loss therefore reduces access to essential services and weakens overall local economic activity."